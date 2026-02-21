News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

These forthcoming Kanto remakes are coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 consoles on Pokémon Day

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

In an exciting update, the Pokémon Company revealed that it's bringing its Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 next week.

These forthcoming Kanto remakes are coming to Switch and Switch 2 consoles on Pokémon Day, which is slated on February 27.

The release news of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch and Switch 2 comes after several rumours that had been swirling across the social media; however, the announcement for an entire week early is a great shock for everyone.

As per press release, “Originally launched on the Game Boy Advance system in 2004, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version will be coming to the Nintendo Switch system as download-exclusive titles to celebrate 30 years of Pokémon."

"These titles will be available to play after the conclusion of the Pokémon Presents presentation and can be played on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems,” it added.

It is worth mentioning that Pokémon Presents presentation is slated to occur on Friday, February 27, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.

Users can access the Kanto remakes as download-only titles, costing approx $19.99 each. Notably, no physical release is expected this time.

Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links

Popular News

Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed

Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
11 minutes ago
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
29 minutes ago
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
2 hours ago