Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

In an exciting update, the Pokémon Company revealed that it's bringing its Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 next week.
These forthcoming Kanto remakes are coming to Switch and Switch 2 consoles on Pokémon Day, which is slated on February 27.
The release news of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch and Switch 2 comes after several rumours that had been swirling across the social media; however, the announcement for an entire week early is a great shock for everyone.
As per press release, “Originally launched on the Game Boy Advance system in 2004, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version will be coming to the Nintendo Switch system as download-exclusive titles to celebrate 30 years of Pokémon."
"These titles will be available to play after the conclusion of the Pokémon Presents presentation and can be played on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems,” it added.
It is worth mentioning that Pokémon Presents presentation is slated to occur on Friday, February 27, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.
Users can access the Kanto remakes as download-only titles, costing approx $19.99 each. Notably, no physical release is expected this time.