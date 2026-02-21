News
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane’s pals set up GoFundMe to support his wife, Rebecca, and teenage daughters

  • By Sidra Khan
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool

A major initiative by Eric Dane’s friends to support his family following his death has sparked outrage online.

Just a day after the Grey’s Anatomy star’s death, his pals set up a $250,000 fundraiser for his wife, Rebecca, and two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Sharing that the iconic actor died on Thursday, February 19, at the age of 53, the GoFundMe account states that he left behind “his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world” following a battle with ALS.

“Following his diagnosis, Eric Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” they continued.

Social media users’ reactions:

Shortly after Eric Dane’s friends’ GoFundMe campaign caught attention online, it sparked outrage among social media users, who questioned the need for the initiative.

On Instagram, one furious user criticized, “Ain’t no way this is real. Mama wealthy and he died wealthy. They dnt need a gofundme.”

Another slammed, “So all these celebrities are dying and leaving their kids with nothing??? Haven’t they ever heard of an estate plan? Why is this public’s problem? This should be handled privately to protect those children! There is zero protection for children it’s wildly insane.”

“At the time of his death it’s stated he was worth 7 million. Please explain this Go Fund Me,” questioned a third.

A fourth taunted, “Gofundme too.”

Eric Dane’s death:

Eric Dane, best known for his performances in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, was reported dead at the age of 53 on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

As per his family, the actor passed away after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement
Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement
Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie
Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie
Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury
Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury
KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman shocks fans with major update
KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman shocks fans with major update

Popular News

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
31 minutes ago
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed

Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
3 hours ago
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
3 hours ago