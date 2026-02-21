Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool

A major initiative by Eric Dane’s friends to support his family following his death has sparked outrage online.
Just a day after the Grey’s Anatomy star’s death, his pals set up a $250,000 fundraiser for his wife, Rebecca, and two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.
Sharing that the iconic actor died on Thursday, February 19, at the age of 53, the GoFundMe account states that he left behind “his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world” following a battle with ALS.
“Following his diagnosis, Eric Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” they continued.
Social media users’ reactions:
Shortly after Eric Dane’s friends’ GoFundMe campaign caught attention online, it sparked outrage among social media users, who questioned the need for the initiative.
On Instagram, one furious user criticized, “Ain’t no way this is real. Mama wealthy and he died wealthy. They dnt need a gofundme.”
Another slammed, “So all these celebrities are dying and leaving their kids with nothing??? Haven’t they ever heard of an estate plan? Why is this public’s problem? This should be handled privately to protect those children! There is zero protection for children it’s wildly insane.”
“At the time of his death it’s stated he was worth 7 million. Please explain this Go Fund Me,” questioned a third.
A fourth taunted, “Gofundme too.”
Eric Dane’s death:
Eric Dane, best known for his performances in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, was reported dead at the age of 53 on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
As per his family, the actor passed away after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.