Timothée Chalamet gains momentum for best actor award category in BAFTA race? 

Timothée Chalamet's name is on everyone's lips these days due to his spontaneous triumphs at several awards shows!

The Dune 2 actor, who has won some of the biggest categories at this year's Critics Awards ceremony and Golden Globe Awards, is likely to secure another top category during the 2026 Bafta.

According to media reports, Chalamet is the favourite to win the Best Actor BAFTA for his performance in The King's Man.

As the award show is just around the corner, media chatter has begun with fierce competition assumptions between the Wonka star and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Michael B. Jordan, who are also in the running for the top category.

However, many bookies also favour Chloé Zhao's latest directorial movie, Hamnet, to take the best-film crown despite DiCaprio's One Battle After Another and Jordon's vampire thriller Sinners dominating early nominations.

Timothée Chalamet has already reached new heights due to his spectacular acting performances in sports film Marty Supreme and his best portrayal as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, alongside his co-star, Elle Fanning.

As of now, it is too early to claim who will take the best actor award category at the 2026 Bafta gala.

The highly anticipated ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming, who will bring Hollywood and British cinema to London on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. GMT at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre. 

