‘Sinners’ to Sean Paul: Names who dominated Baftas 2026

The winners of this year’s Bafta Film Awards have been unveiled.
Hosted by Alan Cumming, the star-studded ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22.
From Sinners to One Battle After Another, here’s a list of winners who dominated the 79th British Academy Film Awards:
Best film
Winner: One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
Winner: Hamnet
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading actor
Winner: Robert Aramayo for I Swear
Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan for Sinners
Jesse Plemons for Bugonia
Leading actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
Emma Stone for Bugonia
Supporting actor
Winner: Sean Penn for One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
Paul Mescal for Hamnet
Peter Mullan for I Swear
Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value
Supporting actress
Winner: Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners
Odessa A'zion for Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
Carey Mulligan for The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another
Emily Watson for Hamnet
Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia
Chloé Zhao for Hamnet
Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Outstanding debut by a British writer, Director or producer
Winner: My Father's Shadow
The Ceremony
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English language
Winner: Sentimental Value
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
Winner: Zootropolis 2
Elio
Little Amélie
Children's and family film
Winner: Boong
Arco
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Original screenplay
Winner: Sinners
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Adapted screenplay
Winner: One Battle After Another
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
Pillion
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
The Rising Star Award is distinct from the other golden Bafta trophies
Winner: Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Original score
Winner: Ludwig Göransson for Sinners
Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia
Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein
Max Richter for Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another
Casting
Winner: I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Winner: One Battle After Another
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume design
Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
Winner: One Battle After Another
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Production design
Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up and hair
Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
Winner: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special visual effects
Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus