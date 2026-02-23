News
  By Salima Bhutto
‘Sinners’ to Sean Paul: Names who dominated Baftas 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
‘Sinners’ to Sean Paul: Names who dominated Baftas 2026

The winners of this year’s Bafta Film Awards have been unveiled.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the star-studded ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22.

From Sinners to One Battle After Another, here’s a list of winners who dominated the 79th British Academy Film Awards:

Best film

Winner: One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

Winner: Hamnet

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo for I Swear

Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan for Sinners

Jesse Plemons for Bugonia

Leading actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Emma Stone for Bugonia

Supporting actor

Winner: Sean Penn for One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Paul Mescal for Hamnet

Peter Mullan for I Swear

Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value

Supporting actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners

Odessa A'zion for Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Carey Mulligan for The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another

Emily Watson for Hamnet

Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia

Chloé Zhao for Hamnet

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Outstanding debut by a British writer, Director or producer

Winner: My Father's Shadow

The Ceremony

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

Winner: Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Winner: Zootropolis 2

Elio

Little Amélie

Children's and family film

Winner: Boong

Arco

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

Winner: Sinners

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Adapted screenplay

Winner: One Battle After Another

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

Pillion

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

The Rising Star Award is distinct from the other golden Bafta trophies

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Winner: Ludwig Göransson for Sinners

Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia

Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein

Max Richter for Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another

Casting

Winner: I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Winner: One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

Winner: One Battle After Another

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Production design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

Winner: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus 

