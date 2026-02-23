BAFTA Film Awards overshadowed by controversy after John Davidson shouts slurs

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
The BAFTA Film Awards have been overshadowed by controversy after campaigner John Davidson was allegedly heard cursing and shouting slurs at presenters.

On Sunday night, a Scottish campaigner for Tourette syndrome, who is the inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated I Swear, attended the award show to support the film based on his life.

At the event, Davidson had involuntary vocal tics that included strong language and a racial slur.

During the speech by BAFTA chair Sara Putt , Davidson was seen yelling, “Shut the f-ck up."

He could be heard saying, “f-ck you” when the directors of the winner for Best Children’s and Family Film accepted their award.

According to Variety, Davidson also made racial comments and remarks as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for Best Visual Effects.

Alan Cumming appeared on stage to address the audience after the incidents, noting that the film Davidson was there to represent that evening addressed the type of involuntary outbursts that audience members heard.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background,” Cumming said, adding, “This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Soon after, Davidson walked out of the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall approximately 25 minutes into proceedings.

Cumming responded to issue again, saying, “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Robert Aramayo, who depicted the Scotsman in Kirk Jones’ widely acclaimed film, earned the BAFTA for best actor on Sunday night, over Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Ethan Hawke and Michael B. Jordan also expressed his views on the stage.

