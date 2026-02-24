News
Asim Azhar fuming at Fahad Mustafa? Here’s what we know

Asim Azhar recently reacted to a post shared by Fahad Mustafa in which expressed something with angry emojis.

It all started when the 42-year-old actor-producer took to his Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures, featuring a cricket match.

In the snaps, Mustafa could be seen playing cricket in an open ground.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor, who is currently hosting Jeeto Pakistan, captioned the post, “Cricket my peace” alongside a heart emoji.

The 29-year-old singer, who apparently also played the match, reacted to his post, commenting, “main kahan hu (where am I)” with an angry emoji.

Their seemingly friendly exchange comes ahead of the release of Mustafa’s upcoming movie.

Titled as Aag Lagay Basti Mein, the upcoming comedy film which also stars Mahira Khan, is slated to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

Directed by Bilal Atif Khan and produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films, the movies follows a story of an honest man named Barkat, played by Mustafa, and his wife, Almaas, played by Khan.

The story takes an interesting turn when the couple turns to crime to improve their lives.

Apart from Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, Aag Lagay Basti Mein also features an ensemble cast including Javed Sheikh and Tabish Hashmi.

