  By Javeria Ahmed
Alia Bhatt's film 'Alpha' to not stream on Netflix after YRF announcement

Yash Raj Films has confirmed it will pass on Netflix’s “big” streaming offer, opting instead for a theatrical release of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s upcoming film Alpha.

As per Variety India, a source recently disclosed that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has cracked a massive streaming deal with Netflix India, at an estimated ₹215 crore, for a direct digital release of Alpha.

However, it is revealed that the studio affirms the movie will hit theaters.

In an official statement, the YRF spokesperson explained, “[That] 'Alpha’ [is] going to stream directly [is a rumor that] aims at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences.” And to underscore that point, adds, “‘Alpha’ is a tentpole movie for the company."

It added, “‘Alpha’ is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special. With one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in ‘Alpha’ and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies.”

Notably, Alpha, Spy Universe was originally scheduled for December 25 last year but it was postponed to April 17, 2026, due to extended, "unrealistic" timelines for visual effects (VFX) work.

