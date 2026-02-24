Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia

New Zealand has signaled its support for removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, following a similar move by Australia.
The Prime Ministers of both Commonwealth countries have expressed support for legislation that would bar the former duke from becoming king.
A spokesman for New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Wellington would back the British government if it decided to take action.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already pledged support for “any proposals” put forward by the UK.
In a letter sent on Monday, Albanese said the disgraced royal has been facing “grave allegations” and that “Australians take them seriously”.
While conversing on Australian radio, the Australian Prime Minister said Keir Starmer had expressed gratitude to him for his position and confirmed Canberra would be “writing today to the other realm countries as well, informing them of our position”.
Despite losing his royal title, Andrew is still eighth in line, following Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry with his two children.
For the removal of Andrew’s name from the line of succession must be approved through an Act of Parliament and the consent of all 15 Commonwealth realms.
Notably, Downing Street is reportedly preparing legislation following the police probe into Andrew’s communications with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The former duke, arrested over alleged misconduct in public office, was released under investigation and has not been charged.