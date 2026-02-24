'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate

Royal Family members' secret verdict on Andrew's potential imprisonment amid his public office misconduct controversy has been revealed.
Just days after Andrew's arrest and release by Thames Valley Police, the senior royals are believed to have privately disclosed what do they want for Andrew next.
Sources close to Royal Family have claimed that despite nobody among senior royals clearly admitting it, they secretly want Andrew behind the bars amid the disgraced he has brought to the firm with his scandalous past.
"If Andrew walks, he’ll feel vindicated and untouchable," one source told Rob Shuter.
They continued, "That makes him more emboldened, more reckless, and far more dangerous to the institution."
The insider further claimed that "Prison contains the chaos," adding, that "It forces a hard stop. The family can regroup without constantly bracing for the next humiliation."
They claimed that despite not saying publicly, Royals are convinced that "Andrew will always embarrass them. He won’t change. Jail removes the oxygen — and the obligation to bankroll him."
King Charles stripped Andrew from his royal titles and styles in October last year amid ongoing investigation into his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.