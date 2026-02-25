News
  By Hania Jamil
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed 17 nominees for 2026.

As reported by Variety, the list of contenders includes, Mariah Carey, Shakira, Oasis, Pink, The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, New Edition, Joy Division/New Order, Iron Maiden, Sade, and INXS.

In the list, there are 10 nominees that appear on the ballot for the first time, including Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, INXS, New Edition, Lauryn Hill, Pink, Jeff Buckley and Shakira.

Mariah, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and Oasis are nominated for the third time this year, while The Black Crowes, Idol and Sade are acts that are nominated for the second time for the honour.

Moreover, Pink is the only artist being nominated in her first year of eligibility, as her debut album Can't Take Me Home came out in 2000.

The vote will take place over the next two months, with those selected by the Hall's 1,200 voters revealed in April.

At that time, further inductees will also be named who are entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

