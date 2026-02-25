News
  By Riba Shaikh
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled

  By Riba Shaikh
Trouble in paradise as Cardi B, Stefon Diggs are confirmed to have broken up after weeks of speculations.

As per the news first broke by Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 25, the WAP singer and the New England Patriots wide receiver have finally called it quits following one year of romance.

According to an inside source, Cardi B and Stefon had broke up just “a few days” ahead of the NFL player's defeat against Seattle Seahawks at 2026 SuperBowl LX.

"They are always so up and down," the insider added.

"This isn’t the first time they have broken up" the source confirmed.

They further claimed, "Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free."

"He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better," the insider added.

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs relationship timeline

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked relationship rumours for the first time in late 2024, after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset.

The Grammy-winner singer shares daughters Kulture, and Blossom and a son Wave, 4 with Offset.

In September 2025, Cardi announced that she and Diggs were expecting their first child together and gave birth to a baby boy on November 4.

The NFL player shares a 7-month-old daughter named Charliee with model Aileen Lopera.

