News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth

The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker Katy Perry is rumored to be expecting twins with beau Justin Trudeau

  • By Sidra Khan
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth

Amid their blossoming romance, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been hit by a wild rumor.

While the American popstar and the Canadian former Prime Minister have been in the spotlight since their first date last summer, they recently began trending on social media over an eye-popping speculation that they are expecting twins.

The rumor, which went viral on the internet this week, claims that The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker is now "eating for three," igniting the speculation that she might be pregnant with Justin Trudeau's twin children.

Breaking silence, an insider close to the lovebirds has rejected the rumor while speaking to the Daily Mail.

"Justin and Katy's relationship is going great. Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children," they said.

The source added, "There have been rumours recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not. She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships."

Moreover, last month, a separate tipster told the outlet that Perry and Trudeau "haven't even addressed getting engaged or married. They are just enjoying being a couple."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hard-launched their romance on the 143 singer's 41st birthday on October 25, 2025.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle

Popular News

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
37 minutes ago
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
an hour ago
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat

Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
3 hours ago