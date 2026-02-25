Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth

Amid their blossoming romance, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been hit by a wild rumor.
While the American popstar and the Canadian former Prime Minister have been in the spotlight since their first date last summer, they recently began trending on social media over an eye-popping speculation that they are expecting twins.
The rumor, which went viral on the internet this week, claims that The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker is now "eating for three," igniting the speculation that she might be pregnant with Justin Trudeau's twin children.
Breaking silence, an insider close to the lovebirds has rejected the rumor while speaking to the Daily Mail.
"Justin and Katy's relationship is going great. Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children," they said.
The source added, "There have been rumours recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not. She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships."
Moreover, last month, a separate tipster told the outlet that Perry and Trudeau "haven't even addressed getting engaged or married. They are just enjoying being a couple."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hard-launched their romance on the 143 singer's 41st birthday on October 25, 2025.