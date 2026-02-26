News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2

Jacob Tierney, the creator of 'Heated Rivalry', has sparked buzz with an exciting update about Season 2

  • By Hania Jamil
Heated Rivalry creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2

Fans of the hit queer hockey series, Heated Rivalry, will have to wait a tad bit more for the second series!

According to series creator Jacob Tierney, the season 2 of the Crave show, which took the world by storm, is coming "as soon as humanly possible".

On Thursday, February 26, Tierney appeared alongside executive producer Brendan Brady on CBS Mornings and gave an exciting update about the next installation, sharing that the production on season 2 is slated to begin in August, with an expected release date in April 2027.

"There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs as soon as humanly possible," the creator told host Gayle King.

Based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry is produced by Crave in Canada and is available for streaming on HBO Max in the US.

The story follows closeted hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), who navigate a secret romance spanning across years.

Moreover, Reid has also announced that Unrivaled, the upcoming seventh book in the Game Changers series, has been delayed from its scheduled September 29 release date to June 1, 2027, as she deals with worsening symptoms of her Parkinson's disease as well as a busier schedule.

Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama

Popular News

'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
20 minutes ago
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital

Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
39 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz
50 minutes ago