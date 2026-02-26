'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2

Fans of the hit queer hockey series, Heated Rivalry, will have to wait a tad bit more for the second series!
According to series creator Jacob Tierney, the season 2 of the Crave show, which took the world by storm, is coming "as soon as humanly possible".
On Thursday, February 26, Tierney appeared alongside executive producer Brendan Brady on CBS Mornings and gave an exciting update about the next installation, sharing that the production on season 2 is slated to begin in August, with an expected release date in April 2027.
"There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs as soon as humanly possible," the creator told host Gayle King.
Based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry is produced by Crave in Canada and is available for streaming on HBO Max in the US.
The story follows closeted hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), who navigate a secret romance spanning across years.
Moreover, Reid has also announced that Unrivaled, the upcoming seventh book in the Game Changers series, has been delayed from its scheduled September 29 release date to June 1, 2027, as she deals with worsening symptoms of her Parkinson's disease as well as a busier schedule.