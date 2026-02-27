"The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?

The Traitors Season 4 has finally unveiled its winner after lots of dramatic events, ups and downs, and a series of heated arguments.
According to PEOPLE, the winner for Peacock's reality competition series’ latest season is none other than Rob Rausch.
The finale episode, that aired Thursday, February 26, the winner and his fellow Traitor Maura Higgins, "I am and I always have been a Traitor. I am so sorry, I am a Traitor. I’m serious."
To which, Higgins responded, "Oh my God, I’m so stupid."
She then added, "I was so fooled by you. "You absolute a--hole. You pinky promised. You’re a piece of work. I was so convinced. You’ve embarrassed me."
Rausch continued to apologise, but Higgins told him, "Don’t speak. Please stop talking.”
He took home $220,800 as his prize money for this season and during the ending moments, Rausch told host Alan Cumming about his future plans with money.
"I can make this money go a long way," said Rob Rausch, adding, "It can change my life and my family’s life. I had to think without emotion like I’ve done this whole game."
For the unversed, The Traitors Season 4 premiered on Peacock on January 8, 2026, and concluded last episode on February 26, 2026.