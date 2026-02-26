News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas spark wild frenzy among fans by announcing electrifying concerts for South American fans

  • By Sidra Khan
Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour
Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to hit the South American road.

A buzz of anticipation sparked among fans after Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced a special 3-day tour in a thrilling update.

Taking to the band's official Instagram account on Thursday, February 26, the Jonas Brothers shared a three-slide post, unveiling a three-day, three-stop tour in South America.

In the update, the American singers - who kicked off their thirteenth concert tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown last August - shared that they will be coming to three South American countries for their upcoming concerts.

"ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE," they unveiled.

The Jonas Brothers continued, "Ahhhh we can't wait to bring the Greetings From Your Hometown show to Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo."

"Artist Presale is next Monday, March 2nd at 10am local time. Public Onsale is next Thursday, March 5th," the band further noted.

Concluding their post, Kevin, Nick, and Joe expressed, "We've missed you, see you THIS MAY."

Fans' reactions:

Moments after the Jonas Brothers announced the exciting update, fans flooded the comments with their thrilled reactions.

"YESSSS!!! WE ARE WAITING FOR YOU," commented one of the excited fans, along with a couple of Argentinian flag emojis.

A second penned, "Congratulations South American."

"I couldn't be happier. Thank you," commented a third.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Greetings from Your Hometown tour on August 10, 2025, to celebrate the band's milestone 20th anniversary.

'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

Popular News

Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

21 minutes ago
Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub

Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub

31 minutes ago
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?

How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?

57 minutes ago