Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to hit the South American road.
A buzz of anticipation sparked among fans after Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced a special 3-day tour in a thrilling update.
Taking to the band's official Instagram account on Thursday, February 26, the Jonas Brothers shared a three-slide post, unveiling a three-day, three-stop tour in South America.
In the update, the American singers - who kicked off their thirteenth concert tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown last August - shared that they will be coming to three South American countries for their upcoming concerts.
"ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE," they unveiled.
The Jonas Brothers continued, "Ahhhh we can't wait to bring the Greetings From Your Hometown show to Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo."
"Artist Presale is next Monday, March 2nd at 10am local time. Public Onsale is next Thursday, March 5th," the band further noted.
Concluding their post, Kevin, Nick, and Joe expressed, "We've missed you, see you THIS MAY."
Fans' reactions:
Moments after the Jonas Brothers announced the exciting update, fans flooded the comments with their thrilled reactions.
"YESSSS!!! WE ARE WAITING FOR YOU," commented one of the excited fans, along with a couple of Argentinian flag emojis.
A second penned, "Congratulations South American."
"I couldn't be happier. Thank you," commented a third.
The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Greetings from Your Hometown tour on August 10, 2025, to celebrate the band's milestone 20th anniversary.