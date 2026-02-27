D4vd case: Gruesome details of Celeste Rivas' remains discovery revealed in new doc

Disturbing details have been revealed in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name.
The teen's dead body was discovered in early September, a day after her 15th birthday, and LA Police Capt. Scot Williams previously shared that Celeste had been "dead for at least several weeks" before she was found.
According to a grand jury subpoena seeking to have D4vd's family testify in LA, which described the singer as "Target", LA police discovered "a black cadaver bag covered with insects and a strong odor of decay" upon opening the Tesla trunk.
The document was part of a legal challenge to the subpoenas filed by the singer's family, where it was revealed that Celeste had been dismembered, with her head and torso separated from her arms and legs.
"Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body," the subpoenas stated.
It added, "A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered."
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been the target of a grand jury investigation in association with the death of the teen, who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024.
Moreover, in the petition, prosecutors alleged D4vd "may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play".
Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Beth Silverman issued the subpoenas on January 15, with Superior Court Judge Craig Richman approving them.
The First Court of Appeals in Texas on February 9 denied petitions from the three Burke family members to ignore the subpoenas.
Since November, numerous witnesses have been called in to testify. A friend of D4vd, Neo Langston, was arrested in Montana after he failed to show up at the court and was recently forced to return to LA to testify.
D4vd has been under the spotlight for his potential hand in the death of the teen, who was speculated to be romantically involved with the Romantic Homicide singer, since her body was discovered five months ago.
While he has been named a person of interest in Celeste's death probe, no arrest or official charges have been pressed against the 20-year-old.
D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he left his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.