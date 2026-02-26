News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release

Jennifer Aniston sends cheerful message to 'The Break-U' costar Jason Bateman ahead of his new movie release

  • By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before DTF St Louis release
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release

To cheer on Jason Bateman for his upcoming mini series, Jennifer Aniston sent him an upbeat message.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 25, the Friends star posted two stories, expressing anticipation for her The Break-Up costar's forthcoming dark comedy television miniseries DTF St Louis.

In the first update, The Morning Show actress reposted the series's teaser with eyes emoji, expressing that she's looking forward for it.

The second story featured the reposted poster of the mini series, sharing which Aniston wrote, "Can't wait! March 1."

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

DTF St. Louis storyline:

According to IMDb, DTF St. Louis focuses on the story of "a darkly comedic tale of three middle-aged individuals entangled in a love triangle, leading to one's untimely demise."

DTF St. Louis release date:

DTF St. Louis is set to premiere on March 1, 2026, on HBO.

DTF St. Louis cast:

The ensemble cast of DTF St. Louis includes Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Pedro Pascal, Peter Sarsgaard, Joy Sunday, and Chris Perfetti.

Have Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman worked together?

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman have worked together in multiple movies; The Break-Up, The Switch, Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party, and Horrible Bosses 2.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup

Popular News

'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
20 minutes ago
Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital

Two deaths tied to fungus cluster at Sydney hospital
39 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jordan trip concludes amid royal snub buzz
50 minutes ago