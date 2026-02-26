Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release

To cheer on Jason Bateman for his upcoming mini series, Jennifer Aniston sent him an upbeat message.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 25, the Friends star posted two stories, expressing anticipation for her The Break-Up costar's forthcoming dark comedy television miniseries DTF St Louis.
In the first update, The Morning Show actress reposted the series's teaser with eyes emoji, expressing that she's looking forward for it.
The second story featured the reposted poster of the mini series, sharing which Aniston wrote, "Can't wait! March 1."
DTF St. Louis storyline:
According to IMDb, DTF St. Louis focuses on the story of "a darkly comedic tale of three middle-aged individuals entangled in a love triangle, leading to one's untimely demise."
DTF St. Louis release date:
DTF St. Louis is set to premiere on March 1, 2026, on HBO.
DTF St. Louis cast:
The ensemble cast of DTF St. Louis includes Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Pedro Pascal, Peter Sarsgaard, Joy Sunday, and Chris Perfetti.
Have Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman worked together?
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman have worked together in multiple movies; The Break-Up, The Switch, Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party, and Horrible Bosses 2.