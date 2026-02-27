Pink and Carey Hart’s marriage in trouble again after 20 years?

Pink has bluntly addressed the reports about trouble in her marriage with husband Carey Hart.
Taking to Social media account, the So What singer dropped the video to trash the reports of publications for apparently falsely reporting that she and husband Carey Hart have separated on Thursday.
“I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know – thank you, People magazine; thank you, Us Weekly,” Pink said sarcastically in a video.
She went on to share, “Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering: Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”
“Or, do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism, or misogyny in sports, or how classy the women’s hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?” the Grammy winner continued.
Pink further added, “Or do you maybe want to talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?”
“Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, ‘fake news’ – not true,” Pink concluded.
She stated, “I f–king hate that term,” adding, “I love you all. Go with God. And trash news: you can do better.”
Notably, this response came after PEOPLE exclusively reported that the Try songstress separated for a second time after 20 years of marriage.
Pink and Hart met at the 2001 Summer X Games and were married in 2006 and two years later they announced their separation, but in 2009 decided to call off the divorce.