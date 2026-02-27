News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Lisa Rinna is currently a contestant on the fourth season of the Peacock reality series 'The Traitors'

'Traitors' star Lisa Rinna drops bombshell about major incident at premiere night

Lisa Rinna has claimed she was unknowingly drugged with fentanyl during the premiere party for The Traitors.

During an appearance on Good Day New York on Thursday, February 26, the Veronica actress claimed that she was drugged at The Traitors season 4 premiere party in January.

She later disclosed that a toxicology test confirmed the presence of the substance.

“I had fentanyl in my system — I’m not kidding,” Rinna, who released her memoir You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It, on February 24, 2026, said.

She went on to say, “I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things. But I can’t talk a lot about it, because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked, and my team is dealing with it now.”

“Luckily, my husband was there and was able to get me out of there quickly,” Rinna added of husband Harry Hamlin.

She recounted, “Because I saw other things like, ‘Oh, Lisa was just drunk.’ But no.”

Rinna said she wouldn’t name who she believes was responsible but alleged it happened at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

The Melrose Place star added that many people she knows, including her daughters’ friends, also have experienced similar incidents there.

“This is not a first time thing,” she alleged.

Rinna noted, “This is something that’s gone on for years, and I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I'm glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet.”

The Abbey confirmed to PEOPLE that they had been made aware of Rinna’s claims.

Notably, Rinna is currently a contestant on the fourth season of the Peacock reality series The Traitors, which premiered on January 8, 2026.

