Aamir Khan drops major update about Salim Khan amid health woes

Aamir Khan shared an update on Salim Khan, revealing that he remains in the ICU but his health is improving, and the family is praying for his quick return home.
Speaking to the media at an event, the Dangal star mentioned that he was unable to meet Salim Khan in person at the hospital due to doctors instruction but he spent time with the family instead.
He shared, “Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek hojaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon) because he is in the ICU. I couldn’t meet him personally, but sat with the family.”
Aamir went on to say, “Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz ki unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored).”
To note, Salim was brought to the emergency department by his family doctor and was admitted at 8:30 am under the care of pulmonologist Dr Jalil D Parkar.
Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Javed Akhtar visited Salim Khan in the hospital.