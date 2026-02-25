Kartik Aaryan mindblown by Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer: 'pure fire'

News
  • By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
Anil Kapoor is soon set to take over the big screens, and Kartik Aaryan "can't wait to witness" it.

Taking to his official Instagram story on Wednesday, February 25, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor reposted the trailer for Anil's upcoming film Subedaar, calling it "pure fire."

Gushing over the veteran Indian actor, the 35-year-old film star penned, "Evergreen, unstoppable & now absolutely lethal @anilkapoor Sir!!."

Aaryan also lauded the trailer, stating, "#Subedaar trailer is pure fire. can't wait to witness this raw and deadly avatar!."

Subedaar plot:

As per Cinema Express, Subedaar showcases Anil Kapoor as “an ex-army officer Arjun Maurya, who arrived in a lawless town in Rajasthan, and is now compelled to work as a chauffeur for a major local crime figure Prince Bhaiyya (Aditya Rawal).”

“As the local crime overlords inflict humiliation upon the ex-officer, Arjun is compelled to shed his mask of decency and law-abiding facade, and become the violent troublemaker that he truly can be. His relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan) deepens the emotional stakes,” the storyline adds.

Subedaar release date:

Subedaar is set to hit the big screens on March 5, 2026.

Subedaar cast:

Subedaar’s cast includes Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

