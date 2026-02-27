Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda radiate bliss in first appearance as newlyweds

News
  By Sidra Khan
Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in a dreamy ceremony

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have stepped out for their first outing as a married couple.

Just a day after tying the knot in a mesmerizing traditional wedding ceremony at ITC Momentos, Udaipur, the lovebirds made their first joint appearance, radiating pure marital bliss.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, February 27, the Pushpa actress and the Arjun Reddy star can be seen smiling brightly as they reached the airport to leave for their hometown Hyderabad.

For the special appearance, Rashmika opted for a stunning ethnic red ensemble that featured intricately embroidered bodice and sleeves with a flowy skirt, which she paired with matching churidar pyjamas and embroidered dupatta.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda rocked a light grey attire featuring a printed design on the neckline.

The actor, who exchanged vows with Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday, February 26, marked the beginning of his new chapter with a heart-touching note to the actress on Instagram.

"One day, I missed her," he began, continuing, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me."

The Dear Comrade star added, Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."

Concluding his message, Vijay lovingly wrote, "So, I made my best friend... my wife. 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first sparked romance buzz while working on their 2018 film Geetha Govindham and 2019’s Dear Comrade.

