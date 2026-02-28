News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest

Andrew was taken into custody at his Sandringham residence on the morning of his 66th birthday

Princess Beatrice has been spotted in public for the first time since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

On Friday, Prince Willaim and Prince Harry’s first cousin made her first public appearance as she was seen strolling through London alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the outing, the royal dressed casually and sipped a takeaway coffee.

She was accompanied by a property developer and two companions, curator Carrie Scott and Nick Lazarus.

The former Duke of York’s eldest daughter stayed out of sight following his February 19 arrest, last seen at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Previously, Princess Eugenie also had reportedly been skiing in Switzerland with her husband and children on the eve of the arrest.

Later, she was seen in London, collecting coffee with husband Jack Brooksbank on 24 February before venturing out alone the following day.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody at his Sandringham residence on the morning of his 66th birthday, with police arresting him on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was arrested on the allegations that the former Duke of York passed confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein whilst serving as Britain's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

His ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, led Andrew to step back from royal duties in November 2019.

However, the disgraced royal denied any wrongdoing and was released after 11 hours in police custody.

