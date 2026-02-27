News
  By Sidra Khan
King Charles appears beaming at Northwood HQ despite mounting royal tensions

The British king steps out for a special visit to Northwood Headquarters amid ongoing tensions due to ex-Prince Andrew

  • By Sidra Khan
Amid all the devastating royal tensions, King Charles managed to put a strong front during his latest outing.

Buckingham Palace, in a new update posted on The Royal Family's official Instagram handle on Friday, February 27, shared about the 77-year-old monarch's new engagement, along with a series of photos.

For his latest outing, His Majesty made a beaming appearance at Northwood Headquarters - a military headquarters facility of the British Armed Forces in Eastbury, Hertfordshire, England.

"Today, The King visited Northwood Headquarters - the nerve centre of UK defence - to thank the dedicated personnel whose round-the-clock work helps keep the UK and our allies safe," stated the palace.

The royals continued, "Home to the UK's joint headquarters, as well as NATO's Allied Maritime Command, The King met soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civil servants from the UK and NATO allies who are constantly working on military activities."

"The visit highlighted the professionalism of all those working across Northwood's commands and recognised their unwavering service in support of the country," concluded the statement.

King Charles's appearance at Northwood Headquarters comes during the ongoing difficult times the Royal Family is facing due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's repeated scandals.

The former Prince is soon set to be removed from the British line of succession in the wake of his multiple controversies and links with Jeffrey Epstein.

