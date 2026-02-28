Alia Bhatt claps back after brutal 'Gone Girl' controversy at BAFTAs  

News
Alia Bhatt has broken her silence after being trolled at the 2026 BAFTAs! 

The popular British-Indian actress, who made her debut at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last week, drew attention with her appearance at the glitzy gala. She also faced severe media scrutiny for the one interview on the red carpet.

During the backstage chit chat, Bhatt was asked about her favourite movie, whose plot twist she found the most impressive.

Before responding to the question, the Jigra actress made a dramatic expression while mentioning Ben Affleck's film, Gone Girl's monologue. 

Her expressions instantly sparked fury among fans, as several assumed she deliberately sought attention with her over-dramatic expressions. 

Now, Bhatt finally reacted to the viral moment, she clarified, "Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?" 

"So basically, I really think it is the best twist, but I have not liked watching it in… when did it release? 10 years ago? So, I have not watched it since then. So when she was like, ‘that monologue,’ I was like ‘haan’ (yes), and I was going back in my head that oh ya," she elaborated.

The mum of one continued explaining that she made the expression unintentionally as she suddenly recalled that she had already watched the monologue.

To note, Alia Bhatt was among Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, who made their first appearance at the BAFTAs ceremony from India. 

