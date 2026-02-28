Neil Sedaka dies at 86: Family breaks silence with emotional tribute 

Legendary music icon Neil Sedaka has died at the age of 86.
On Saturday, February 28, several media reports confirmed that the hit-making US singer-songwriter has passed away after being hospitalized.
His family revealed his death with an emotional tribute, saying, "Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka."
"A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed," Neil's devastated family members noted.
So far, the deceased musician's cause of death has not disclosed by his family and the hospital, where he was under treatment.
As soon as the news of Neil's death broke on the internet, fellow singers and musicians began pouring heartfelt tributes in his remembrance.
A key member of the Brill Building songwriting factory, Carole King, with whom Neil once teamed up for the iconic collaboration, paid an emotional homage, "Neil Sedaka was so talented."
"And he inspired me to follow my dream of being a songwriter with love and gratitude and condolences to his family," Carole lamented.
Neil Sedaka suffered from his wife, Leba Strassberg, with whom he got married in 1955, and their two children, daughter Dara and son Marc.
The late singer's family has yet to announce the details of his mass funeral.