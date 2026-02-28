News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Neil Sedaka dies at 86: Family breaks silence with emotional tribute

The 'On Way Ticket' crooner tragically passes away at age of 86 on Saturday

  • By Fatima Hassan
Neil Sedaka dies at 86: Family breaks silence with emotional tribute
Neil Sedaka dies at 86: Family breaks silence with emotional tribute 

Legendary music icon Neil Sedaka has died at the age of 86.

On Saturday, February 28, several media reports confirmed that the hit-making US singer-songwriter has passed away after being hospitalized.  

His family revealed his death with an emotional tribute, saying, "Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka."

"A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed," Neil's devastated family members noted.

So far, the deceased musician's cause of death has not disclosed by his family and the hospital, where he was under treatment. 

As soon as the news of Neil's death broke on the internet, fellow singers and musicians began pouring heartfelt tributes in his remembrance.

A key member of the Brill Building songwriting factory, Carole King, with whom Neil once teamed up for the iconic collaboration, paid an emotional homage, "Neil Sedaka was so talented."

"And he inspired me to follow my dream of being a songwriter with love and gratitude and condolences to his family," Carole lamented.

Neil Sedaka suffered from his wife, Leba Strassberg, with whom he got married in 1955, and their two children, daughter Dara and son Marc. 

The late singer's family has yet to announce the details of his mass funeral.  

Benny Blanco reveals real reason behind his 'dirty feet' drama
Benny Blanco reveals real reason behind his 'dirty feet' drama
Bobby J. Brown death: Horrifying video shows intense barn fire that took his life
Bobby J. Brown death: Horrifying video shows intense barn fire that took his life
Sabrina Carpenter gearing up for new tour after Short n' Sweet's epic success?
Sabrina Carpenter gearing up for new tour after Short n' Sweet's epic success?
Ryan Reynolds braces for devastating blow after Justin Baldoni's explosive audio
Ryan Reynolds braces for devastating blow after Justin Baldoni's explosive audio
Diddy to turn Tupac Shakur murder case upside down with explosive testimony?
Diddy to turn Tupac Shakur murder case upside down with explosive testimony?
Victoria Beckham announces joyful news amid intensifying rift Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria Beckham announces joyful news amid intensifying rift Brooklyn Beckham
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss
Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss
Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke
Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke
BLACKPINK finally returns: 'DEADLINE' sets internet on fire after long hiatus
BLACKPINK finally returns: 'DEADLINE' sets internet on fire after long hiatus
Rihanna breaks the internet with cryptic ‘studio’ update in new video
Rihanna breaks the internet with cryptic ‘studio’ update in new video
Bruno Mars gives treat to music lovers after he unfollowed BLACKPINK's Rosé
Bruno Mars gives treat to music lovers after he unfollowed BLACKPINK's Rosé

Popular News

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

10 hours ago
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?

How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
10 hours ago
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
10 hours ago