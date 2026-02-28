News
Benny Blanco reveals real reason behind his 'dirty feet' drama

Benny Blanco reveals real reason behind his 'dirty feet' drama 

Benny Blanco has addressed the online chatter surrounding his recent viral podcast appearance, defending his ‘great’ feet after social media users turned the spotlight on the unexpected topic.

During the 26th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the music producer spoke about the online conversation and showed off his clean feet.

Kimmel began the discussion, saying, "Dave and Benny are here, and I neglected something important because there is something that turned up as people were watching your multimedia experience.”

The host added, "People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny's feet are very dirty."

Blanco's dirty feet snap from the podcast was then displayed on screen. "I noticed that too, Jimmy," said Lil Dicky, 37, whose real name is Dave Burd.

Blanco defended himself, saying, "First of all, it's the facility's fault.”

He added, "It's not mine."

"I have great feet," added the musician, who removed his sock to show viewers his foot, continuing, "Someone zoom in on my foot."

"Look at that clean foot," Blanco said, adding, "Are you kidding me?"

Lil Dicky interrupted, "It was the first day we filmed anything, so crew was coming in and out,", noting that the floor "probably was a little bit" dirty.

Kimmel then said, "So, you're saying that Dave's floors are not clean."

Both podcast hosts claimed that's the reason.

"You know how floors get," said Lil Dicky.

Notably, this clarification came after Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, went viral after debuting his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, with visibly dirty, bare feet on camera.

