  • By Salima Bhutto
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Haiwaan' set to be released in August 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled

Akshay Kumar's starrer Haiwaan is set to release this year, and its streaming rights have already been sold for a whopping amount.

The highly anticipated intense action-thriller movie is a highly anticipated Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan.

A remake of the 2016 Malayalam hit movie, Oppam, the forthcoming movie will also star Saif Ali Khan alongside Kumar.

Oppam centred around a judge attempting to protect his daughter from a dangerous criminal.

Moreover, the movie will also feature Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. 

The plot of the Hindi remake is under wrap, however, it is reported that Kumar will play a negative role in it.

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the movie is scheduled for release in August 2026.

Regarding its OTT platform right, the movie is neither sold to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

The makers of the upcoming movie have reportedly sold its non-theatrical rights to Sony Pictures Networks India for a whopping ₹80 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

As per publication’s source, the expensive deal has helped the makers already recover over 70% of their investment.

According to Bollywood Hungama, "Haiwaan is hot in the market, as multiple players were bidding to have it on their platform."

