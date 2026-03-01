Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards

The 2026 BRIT Awards was recently held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday, February 28, marking a historic first for taking place outside of London.
Hosted by Jack Whitehall, this year’s popular music award was dominated by Olivia Dean, who took home four trophies including the Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Art of Loving.
She also achieved the title for Song of the Year which she shared with Sam Fender.
Here’s a complete list of winners of 2026 BRIT Awards:
Mastercard album of the year
Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving
Artist of the year
Olivia Dean
Group of the year
Wolf Alice
Breakthrough artist
Lola Young
Song of the year
Rein Me In by Sam Fender with Olivia Dean
BRITs Critics’ Choice
Jacob Alon
International artist of the year
ROSALÍA
International group of the year
Geese
International song of the year
APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
Alternative/rock act
Sam Fender
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Dave
Dance act
Fred again.., Skepta
Pop act
Olivia Dean
R&B act
SAULT - Forever Living Originals
Songwriter of the year
Noel Gallagher
Producer of the year
PinkPantheress
Outstanding contribution to music
Mark Ronson
Lifetime achievement award
Ozzy Osbourne