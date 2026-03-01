News
  By Salima Bhutto
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards

The 46th BRIT Awards was indeed held in Manchester

The 2026 BRIT Awards was recently held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday, February 28, marking a historic first for taking place outside of London.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, this year’s popular music award was dominated by Olivia Dean, who took home four trophies including the Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Art of Loving.

She also achieved the title for Song of the Year which she shared with Sam Fender. 

Here’s a complete list of winners of 2026 BRIT Awards:

Mastercard album of the year

Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving

 Artist of the year

Olivia Dean

Group of the year

Wolf Alice

Breakthrough artist

Lola Young

Song of the year

Rein Me In by Sam Fender with Olivia Dean

BRITs Critics’ Choice

Jacob Alon

International artist of the year

ROSALÍA

International group of the year

Geese

International song of the year

APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Alternative/rock act

Sam Fender

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Dave

Dance act

Fred again.., Skepta

Pop act

Olivia Dean

R&B act

SAULT - Forever Living Originals

Songwriter of the year

Noel Gallagher

Producer of the year

PinkPantheress

Outstanding contribution to music

Mark Ronson

Lifetime achievement award

Ozzy Osbourne

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
24 minutes ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
2 hours ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
3 hours ago