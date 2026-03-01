News
  By Hania Jamil
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was reportedly arrested for assault and trespassing at a prep school in Concord.

On Friday, February 27, Allen was taken into custody and booked on two counts of simple assault and one count of each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

As reported by TMZ, the Concord Police Department responded to a report of an unknown male "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" at St Paul School around 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

The 49-year-old was then taken to Merrimack County Jail, where he was processed and released on personal recognisance.

Moreover, the outlet failed to provide any reason why Allen was visiting the school or causing disturbance in the school's dining hall.

The singer's son, who has publicly struggled with addiction in the past, is primarily based in southern California.

In December 2023, Cher filed for temporary conservatorship over her son's estate, citing severe mental health and substance abuse struggles.

However, she later voluntarily dismissed the petition in September 2024 after reaching a private agreement with Elijah.

Elijah Blue Allman is expected to appear in court for his arraignment at a later date.

