Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently dropped a major update on the filming of her highly anticipated movie, Varanasi.
According to the 43-year-old actress, the upcoming film will now be shot in Antarctica after the African grasslands.
The filming news about the SS Rajamouli directional was confirmed by Chopra in a tweet which she exchanged with her costar Mahesh Babu.
It all started when the 50-year-old Telugu actor praised Chopra’s performance in her latest Hollywood action movie The Bluff.
He posted a tweet that read, “#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work.”
Responding to his tweet, the Love Again actress wrote back, “Thank you my friend. See you soon in Antarctica.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Varanasi will be the first movie for Indian cinema to be shot in the frozen subcontinent.
Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mahesh Babu, the upcoming movie that blends mythology and science fiction also stars Prithviraj.
Varanasi is set to be released in theaters next year on April 7, 2027.