News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession

The 'Spider-man' couple sparked marriage speculation after Zendaya was spotted wearing a new gold band

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pals bold confession
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal's bold confession

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly enjoyed the wedding shenanigans!

During a recent appearance, the Euphoria actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach hinted that the famously private couple is already married, teasing fans with the comment, “You missed it.”

While speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Zendaya’s stylist said, "The wedding has already happened," teasing, "You missed it."

The reporter then asked, "Is that true?" Roach replied, "It's very true!" with a laugh.

Notably, this confession came after the couple sparked marriage speculation following Zendaya was spotted wearing a new gold band on her wedding finger during an outing in Los Angeles.

According to Dailymail, the Challengers star got married with fiancé the Spider Man star as she “flashed a new gold band on her wedding finger” during an outing at Beverly Hills.

Zendaya was spotted wearing a minimal gold band in place of her dazzling engagement ring, prompting a fan on X to gush, “ZENDAYA IS MARRIED TO TOM ALREADY OMG SHES A WIFEY.”

The engagement rumors were first sparked at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5 when Zendaya, 29, was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and later TMZ confirmed the news, citing sources close to the couple.

Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date

Popular News

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

9 hours ago
Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump

Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
10 hours ago
King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

12 hours ago