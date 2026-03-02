Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly enjoyed the wedding shenanigans!
During a recent appearance, the Euphoria actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach hinted that the famously private couple is already married, teasing fans with the comment, “You missed it.”
While speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Zendaya’s stylist said, "The wedding has already happened," teasing, "You missed it."
The reporter then asked, "Is that true?" Roach replied, "It's very true!" with a laugh.
Notably, this confession came after the couple sparked marriage speculation following Zendaya was spotted wearing a new gold band on her wedding finger during an outing in Los Angeles.
According to Dailymail, the Challengers star got married with fiancé the Spider Man star as she “flashed a new gold band on her wedding finger” during an outing at Beverly Hills.
Zendaya was spotted wearing a minimal gold band in place of her dazzling engagement ring, prompting a fan on X to gush, “ZENDAYA IS MARRIED TO TOM ALREADY OMG SHES A WIFEY.”
The engagement rumors were first sparked at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5 when Zendaya, 29, was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and later TMZ confirmed the news, citing sources close to the couple.