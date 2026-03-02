Rajpal Yadav fires back at Priyadarshan over ‘poor education’ remarks

Rajpal Yadav recently fired back at Indian film director and screenwriter Priyadarshan over his remarks on the actor’s poor education background.
During a recent interview, the filmmaker, whose upcoming directional movie Bhooth Bangla also stars Yadav, reacted to actor’s legal challenges and brief imprisonment.
The filmmaker believed it was the 54-year-old actor’s educational background that caused him financial troubles.
Now, the Baby John star responded to the 69-year-old director’s remarks.
“This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am a well-educated guy, I have been working since the age of 11 to 55,” said Yadav.
He added, “Even the biggest of stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn’t have survived here for 25–30 years.”
He further said, “I am like Priyanji’s son. But Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn’t know the whole story, so any judgments from them don’t hold value.”
In the end, the Naam actor showered his respect for the filmmaker, saying, “I respect three directors a lot; Mr Ram Gopal Verma, David Dhawan and Priyadarshan.”
According to the actor, he looks up to them and has done more than 50 films with just the three of them.
In the interview, Priyadarshan while describing Rajpal Yadav as “good soul” remarked that he made a mistake due to “poor education.”