Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s 'Love & War' budget leaves fans in shock

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
The jaw-dropping budget for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Love & War has fans talking, leaving many stunned at the film’s big budget.

As per Bollywood Hungama, sources close to the project disclosed the hefty budget of Sanjay Leela Bhansali upcoming movie.

The source said, "Love And War budgets have shot up for sure, but it happens with all Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. Initially, it was planned as a Rs. 250 crore epic, and the costs through the shoot have now shot up to Rs. 350 crores. SLB doesn't compromise on his vision, and he is passionately filming this, which he believes could be his best work to date.”

They added, “The Rs. 425 crore figure of cost of production is trying to harm the project on purpose, and there is no truth to the claims.”

Sharing further details, an insider mentioned, "Unlike many high on VFX films, Love And War is largely shot on sets, with recreation of the era gone by. This doesn't cost much. Anyone who understands filmmaking would say that the Rs. 425 crore budget is a bluff.”

“But truth finds its way, and it's for the people to know that Love And War is a Rs. 350 crore film, and the makers plan to splurge another Rs. 30 crore on marketing, taking total landing cost to Rs. 380 crore,” the tipster revealed

To note, Love & War, a highly anticipated epic romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The film features a star-studded lead trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

