Ananya Panday pens heartfelt message major award win 

Ananya Panday shared a heartfelt note after winning Best Supporting Actress for Kesari Chapter 2 at the Zee Cine Awards.
Taking to Instagram account, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starlet celebrated her triumph as she bagged a 24th Zee Cine Awards 2026 for her role as Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2.
In a shared post she dropped the exclusive glimpses of the evening, donning a sophisticated ivory and gold couture set by designer Anamika Khanna.
Panday penned the caption, @zeecineawards for Best Supporting Actress for Kesari Chapter 2, grateful to have been a part of this special special film, Dilreet Gill has given me more than I could ever imagine love you @karanstyagi @bindraamritpal.”
She went on to express, “thank you for everything @akshaykumar sir @actormaddy sir and the entire cast and crew @karanjohar @apoorva1972 yayyyyy.”
To note, in the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025), Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, a fictional character inspired by India's first female lawyers.
The film followed the 2019 movie Kesari as a spiritual sequel, shifting from the Battle of Saragarhi to the legal aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh.
The lead cast of the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025) features Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.