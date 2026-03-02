Asim Azhar breaks silence on country’s rising tensions

News
  • By Salima Bhutto
The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer spreads message of hope and humanity amid escalating tension in Pakistan

Asim Azhar recently broke his silence on the rising tension across Pakistan.

The 29-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 2, where he spread the message of hope and humanity amid escalating tension in the country.

In the caption, Azhar wrote, “May this planet find peace, humanity, justice & righteousness.”

The Tera Woh Pyar crooner then added, “& may we be blessed with people who stand by justice.”

He ended the message with “ilahi aameen”.

Asim Azhar’s message for peace and hope comes amid the escalating tension in the country which is at war with Afghanistan.

On Saturday, police has formally issued a public safety advisory which stated that Karachi had been placed on “high alert”.

According to the advisory, the city has been placed on high alert following increased military tensions between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces near the Pak-Afghan border.

In the safety guidelines for residents and visitors, the Karachi police urged them to stay vigilant and alert to announcements from local police, law enforcement and provincial officials.

It also urged citizens to follow the directions of security personnel and comply promptly with instructions from police checkpoints or clearance operations.

Moreover, citizens were also told to carry their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) with them at all times.  

