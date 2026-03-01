News
  By Sidra Khan
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay ignite massive frenzy with vibrant wedding-themed ad

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda delight fans with joyful new ad after tying the knot

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to dominate the headlines!

On Sunday, March 1, the Pushpa actress turned to Instagram to share a joint post with her husband, dropping their first ever advertisment after tying the knot in late February.

Fresh from their wedding celebrations, the lovebirds once again gained attention with their new bridal wear campaign, Made for Each Other, for a famous Indian brand.

The ad, which immediately caught fans' attention and went viral shortly after being posted, captured the newlyweds' enchanting chemistry that looked straight out of a fairytale.

It also showed a sweet glimpse into their light-hearted banter.

"We had the most fun shooting this! Mostly because it was just us on set, doing what we do best... fooling around. Maybe that's what being made for each other really means. It's nothing like us - and maybe that's why it felt so special," captioned Rashmika.

The Animal star added, "So here's our little story, "Made For Each Other." Thank you to Manyavar and the amazing team for bringing us together and making the music video feel like pure fun."

Fans' reactions:

Commenting on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's post, fans expressed their thrill and shared their happiness seeing the two together.

A first praised, "The updates just keep getting better & better."

"From Best friends to Husband-Wife," swooned a second.

"Still processing the wedding photos and now THIS... I need a minute," a third gushed.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026.

