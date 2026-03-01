Ranveer Singh set to rule 'Dhurandhar 2' as trailer date finally revealed  

News
  By Fatima Hassan
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' will premiere on big screens on Eid 2026

Ranveer Singh is reportedly all set to dominate each frame in his highly-awaited film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

According to Pinkvilla’s latest report, the 40-year-old Indian actor, who was overshadowed by co-star Akshay Khanna, also known as Rehman Dakait in the first part of the film, has now geared up to rule the big screens. 

Insiders also revealed that the first trailer is expected to be released on Tuesday, March 3rd, with exciting new updates.

The reports suggested that the much-awaited promotional asset will offer Ranveer Singh's full-blown action avatar as he transforms into a beast in the sequel.

However, the tipsters kept the details of other actors’ characters, whether they reprise their roles in the new movie or not.

The trailer also features the powerful dialogues, a fresh soundtrack, and a glimpse into his character as Hamza, and his past life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is all set to take on the throne of Lyari.

It is pertinent to note that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the second part of the movie, is scheduled to open in theatres on Eid 2026, March 19th. 

The first part of Dhurandhar was premiered in December last year. 

