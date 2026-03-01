News
Nauman Ijaz’s hilarious take on acidity and suhoor

Nauman Ijaz is starring currently starring in drama serial 'SharPasand’

  By Salima Bhutto
Nauman Ijaz recently shared a humorous message on the common struggle of dealing with acidity and heartburn after suhoor.

The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram Story during the wee hours of Sunday, March 1, and shared a funny note for people fasting during the Holy month of Ramzan and cannot stop eating during pre-dawn meals.

Ijaz wrote in Urdu, which is translated into, “If you're feeling acidity and burning in your chest after Sehri, it's probably because you've eaten too much.”

In the end, the Parwarish star advised everyone to eat as it’s suhoor instead of anyone’s wedding event.

His humourous message for his followers came three days after the the Mrs. & Mr. Shameem actor shared a thoughtful message for the Holy month, writing, "The true test of Ramzan n is not the stomach... It's the tounge & the mind."

On the professional front, the Sang-e-Mah star is currently starring in drama serial SharPasand, which airs on ARY Digital.

The drama serial also features Hira Mani, Hareem Farooq, and Affan Waheed.

Directed by Aehsun Talish, Nauman Ijaz starrer airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The drama’s storyline focuses on a couple whose lives are disrupted by the actions of his character.

