  • By Hania Jamil
Suniel Shetty backs Bollywood against MeToo, drug abuse allegations

The 'Hera Pheri' actor also discussed his son, Ahan Shetty's, latest movie 'Border 2'

In a recent outing, Suniel Shetty defended the Bollywood industry against drug abuse and sexual harassment allegations.

Making an appearance at the ABP News Idea of India 2026 summit, the Dhadkan actor said the Hindi film industry has many people who care about quality work.

Shetty added that the negative "narratives" about the industry often make headlines as the stars are always in the public eye.

"Be it an actor or a singer...they are always in the public domain. They have to face so many comments," the Mohra actor noted.

He continued, "There are good people. I don't think there are no good people in Bollywood. The thing is, there is always a narrative on Bollywood that, be it drugs or #MeToo, it is always in the news. That is not true."

"TRP jab milti hain jab aap gaali dete ho it is something that extends to life," Shetty said.

Shetty also shared his advice to his son, actor Ahan Shetty, who appeared in war drama Border 2, which was released on January 21 and reportedly collected INR 327 crore in India.

He emphasised the importance of being a good person before becoming a good actor.

Suniel Shetty also shared that he would not be watching the film till it collects the total of INR 500 crore.

