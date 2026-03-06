Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026

Priyanka Chopra has been added to the star-studded lineup of presenters for the Academy Awards 2026.
On Thursday, the Academy announced additional names of stars who will present at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.
The Citadel star was named alongside Robert Downey Jr., Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway.
Priyanka took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the announcement along with a simple caption, “The 2026 Academy Awards.”
The Bluff starlet previously served as an Oscar presenter during the 2016 ceremony.
Other Bollywood stars, like Deepika Padukone, have also presented Oscars, including in 2023 when RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
Priyanka has additionally hosted presentations at both the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys.
The Academy announced additional names after they previously revealed Oscars presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.
To note, the 98th Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in the action-thriller film The Bluff which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.