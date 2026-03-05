Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood

News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Fukrey 3' starlet revealed that she is looking beyond domestic boundaries and setting her sights on the West

Richa Chadha has opened up about her Hollywood ambitions, saying she would love to follow in the footsteps of her husband Ali Fazal.

As per Hindustan Times, the Fukrey 3 starlet revealed that she is looking beyond domestic boundaries and setting her sights on the West.

“I would love to follow in Ali’s footsteps and get something concrete in the West. Who doesn’t want that? He’s just been so amazing at straddling both worlds. Seeing him handle both worlds so beautifully is simply amazing in its own way,” Chadha shared.

Sharing further about work preference, the Heeramandi starlet stated, “If I get a good script and character, working in Hollywood would definitely be something that I would love to do.”

Notably, Chadha has previously featured in the Indian-Mexican-American film Words with Gods (2014), the Indian-French co-production Masaan (2015), and the Indo-American film Love Sonia (2018), all of which reached international audiences.

On the other hand, his husband Ali Fazal has showcased his acting skills in international projects such as Furious 7 (2015), Victoria & Abdul (2017), Death on the Nile (2022) and Kandahar (2023).

To note, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal originally met on the sets of the film Fukrey in 2012 and they officially married on October 4, 2022, in a ceremony held in Lucknow after dating for over seven years.

On July 16, 2024, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zuneyra.

