Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha

  By Hania Jamil
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted cheering for Team India at the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium with daughter Raha.

The Indian cricket team is taking on England in the semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, which has drawn a massive crowd.

On Thursday evening, March 5, India took the batting first and scored a total of 253 runs.

Fans were quick to spot the high-profile couple at the stadium. Ranbir rocked a clean-shaved look while wearing the Indian team jersey, and Raha was also representing the country.

Moreover, actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were also seen cheering for India from the stands.

The Welcome actor was captured on video standing up and clapping for Sanju Samson, who smashed 89 runs off just 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India has had a strong T20 World Cup run. Barring a 76-run loss to South Africa in their first Super 8 clash, the team has won six of their seven matches.

Notably, the winner of the electrifying clash will face New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 8, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

