Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son has been approached by several offers months after the Netflix series debut

  • By Hania Jamil
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made his debut as director with the hit Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, last year.

The series, which gave a glimpse of how Bollywood works in a humorous style, alongside cameos from a number of big film stars of the industry, was a huge success.

Months after the show made its debut, it has been reported that Aryan has been approached by HBO's US team and that they are keen to collaborate with the young director.

As reported by India Today, HBO is looking forward to inviting Aryan to join hands and develop new series for the network.

The role will be that of a Creative Head or Creative Producer, and the outlet shared that a source said, "Aryan has not committed to the proposal yet."

"But he has responded to the network, saying that he would like more clarity on their expectations before taking a call," the insider noted.

The publication further revealed that in the last couple of months, the 28-year-old has received around 20 offers from Indian and US-based studios and production houses.

Moreover, reports are also suggesting that Aryan has signed on to direct a live-action adaptation of Raj Comics character Super Commando Dhruva; however, he has not made any official announcement on his next project.

