Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors

Ali Rehman Khan has finally addressed ongoing marriage rumors.
During his appearance on Nida Yasir’s Ramzan transmission, the Parde Mein Rehne Do actor spoke candidly about his personal life.
Rehman said, “People think that I am getting married or I have got married or I have given a very useless interview.”
Referring to his interview which ignited marriage rumours, he mentioned, “I don't know why I gave it, what I said. I also get cringed when I see it. Because I pray that the video gets deleted in my life. But it is still there.”
Rehman clarified, “I haven't got married yet,” stating clearly that “I don't want to get married right now".
To note, he previously stated that he views marriage as a "beautiful relationship" and that "shaadi is InshaAllah on the table" once he finds the right partner.
Over the past year, Ali Rehman Khan has been frequently linked by fans to fitness trainer Nusrat Hidayatullah, though he has not confirmed any romantic relationship with her.
In September 2024, Nusrat shared a mirror selfie of the two in matching black outfits with the caption "Date Night."
Her move was considered by netizens they were soft launching their relationship.