News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors

The 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' actor spoke candidly about his personal life.

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors

Ali Rehman Khan has finally addressed ongoing marriage rumors.

During his appearance on Nida Yasir’s Ramzan transmission, the Parde Mein Rehne Do actor spoke candidly about his personal life.

Rehman said, “People think that I am getting married or I have got married or I have given a very useless interview.”

Referring to his interview which ignited marriage rumours, he mentioned, “I don't know why I gave it, what I said. I also get cringed when I see it. Because I pray that the video gets deleted in my life. But it is still there.”

Rehman clarified, “I haven't got married yet,” stating clearly that “I don't want to get married right now".

To note, he previously stated that he views marriage as a "beautiful relationship" and that "shaadi is InshaAllah on the table" once he finds the right partner.

Over the past year, Ali Rehman Khan has been frequently linked by fans to fitness trainer Nusrat Hidayatullah, though he has not confirmed any romantic relationship with her.

In September 2024, Nusrat shared a mirror selfie of the two in matching black outfits with the caption "Date Night."

Her move was considered by netizens they were soft launching their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay
'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay
'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'
'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’
Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil
Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil
Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time
Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration

Popular News

Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend

Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend
46 minutes ago
Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue

Morgan Stanley lays off 3% of global workforce despite record revenue
an hour ago
Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout

Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout
2 hours ago