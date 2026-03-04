Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans

After her highly-anticipated TV drama left fans disappointed, Hania Amir has sparked joy by sharing a delightful update.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 4, the Mere Humsafar actress made fans happy by posting a carousel of her striking photos and clips, alongside an exciting announcement.
Captioning the post, the 29-year-old Pakistani actress delightfully announced, “silhouettes that move like poetry
Zara Shahjahan Anarkali — launching tonight at 8PM (PST).”
The gallery featured the Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum star radiating elegance in a stunning sleeveless green ensemble featuring a sequined bodice and a flowy pleated skirt.
Moreover, her dewy makeup that brought a radiant and glowing look to her face, added the perfect finishing touch to the actress’s gorgeous appearance.
Her radiant look received heartwarming reactions from both fellow celebrities and fans, with Mahira Khan gushing, “Pyaaariii x.”
Actress Salma Hasan commented, “Pretty you.”
“Beautiful inside and out,” wrote a fan, while another praised, “Simple beauty.”
Hania Amir’s latest post comes days after her ongoing drama opposite Bilal Abbas, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, disappointed fans after failing to air the latest episode despite earlier promises.
On Saturday, February 28, fans kept waiting until midnight to tune into the newest episode of the early-awaited TV drama. However, their anticipation was met with nothing but disappointment.