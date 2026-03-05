News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got married with partner Saaniya Chandhok in dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got married with longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

The star-studded event occurred on Thursday, where several A-lister celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, attended the wedding ceremony along with the Bachchan family, Amir Khan, and Ambani’s.

Shah Rukh Khan attends with Gauri and Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan turned heads with his stylish look in an ivory sherwani coupled with matching trousers and brown formal shoes.

The Pathaan star elevated the look with his signature tinted sunglasses.

While Gauri Khan shimmered in a glamorous mustard yellow saree embellished with delicate silver embellishments and sequin work.

She accessorised her dressing with diamond jewellery, including a necklace and earrings. Suhana Khan opted for a gold-toned embroidered lehenga with floral detailing along the skirt, coupled with a beautiful dupatta draped over her shoulders.


Aamir Khan in iconic festive look

Another legendary Bollywood star also attended the wedding ceremony in a vibrant red silk kurta paired with white trouser.

He kept the look minimal, styling the outfit with black formal shoes and glasses.

Bachchan family stole spotlight

The Bachchan family also made a stunning entry at Arjun’s wedding. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a black sherwani with subtle button detailing, complementing his look with black-framed glasses.

Meanwhile, the beauty queen Aishwarya rocked in a graceful blue-embroided anarkali suit, adored with delicate silver threadwork.

The Dhoom 2 alum accessorised her phenomenal outfit with statement earrings and a clutch.


Amitabh Bachchan wore a classic white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl, while Jaya Bachchan gracefully draped an off-white saree with a golden border, accessorising her look by adding a beautiful flower gajra in her hair.

Many ote ecelebrities, including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and many other celebrities marked their attendance at Arjun and SAANIYA'S BIG DAY.

