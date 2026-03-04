Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is a beauty in red!
At her star-studded wedding reception, taking place at Hyderabad’s Taj Krishna hotel today, March 4, the gorgeous Indian actress made a striking arrival, holding hands with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda.
For her special day, Rashmika looked breathtaking in a beautiful red saree featuring green and yellow border. To accessorize, the actress wore stunning gold jewelry, including a heavy necklace, bangles, a couple of rings, and a pair of traditional sahare.
Walking by her side holding her hand was the groom, Vijay Deverakonda, rocking a traditional South Indian look.
In a clip shared by Pinkvilla on Instagram, the couple can be seen joyfully arriving at the venue, smiling brightly for the cameras as they entered.
Fans’ reactions:
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s stunning appearance warmed fans’ hearts, who expressed their reactions in the comments.
“Can't wait for the pictures already,” wrote a first, expressing anticipation.
Another complimented, “Her saree is beautiful.”
“what a gorgeous couple and both are looking stunning in our traditional outfits. God bless this Jodi,” praised a third.
Meanwhile, one more added, “So beautiful & hot. India is blessed with a new power couple. And a real one rooted to Indian traditions and culture this time. Gorgeous beyond words.”
Notably, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.