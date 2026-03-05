News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film

The 'Tere Naam' actor will next appear in action film, Battle of Galwan, in August this year

After the continuous failure of action-thriller movies, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is now gearing up to explore a new genre! 

According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama magazine, the Sikandar star is in talks with Raj & DK, who have produced some of the finest comic movies, including Stree, Happy Ending and A Gentleman.

The insiders recently revealed to the media outlet that Salman has offered a high-concept superhero comedy that mixes action with broad humour. 

"Salman Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire from saving the world, having grown weary of doing the same thing on repeat," the tipster further noted.

The 60-year-old Indian actor also shared a positive response to the script as he "liked" the basic idea of the upcoming film.

However, he also made a special request to the directors that he did not want to be part of an overly expansive superhero film, as he would be doing it for the first time.

Salman further reminded the makers to come back with a complete screenplay before making a final decision.

His new collaborative project is to be finalized in April this year, after the formal narration between his team and the directors. 

For those unaware, Salman Khan has been experiencing a series of underwhelming, below-average, or critically panned film projects that failed to live up to his previous massive box office standards. 

Despite promoting his previous films, which eventually turned into the biggest box office failures, including Sikandar (2025) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). 

Salman will next appear in another action project, Battle of Galwan, which is set to open in theatres in August this year.   

