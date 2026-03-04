'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay

News
Nadia Afgan has revealed why Suno Chanda 3 has been delayed.

Speaking at Hansna Mana Hai, the Tere Ishq Ke Naam actress hai finally revealed the reason, explaining that Iqra Aziz’s pregnancy pushed the much-anticipated season to next year despite contracts being signed and plans finalized.

Tabish Hashmi, the host asked, “people often ask about Chanda 3. Is it coming? Is it in the pipeline? It is coming.”

Afgan responded, “It was coming. In fact, it was supposed to happen in this Ramadan. You would have seen it now. But of course, Iqra was pregnant. As we say, she was in the family. That's why we couldn't go. It's been written. We had contracts.”

She went on to say, “We had discussed everything. We had to go to London. Only two people, me and Tipu. And Iqra, of course, and Farhan. But it got delayed. It will be next year.”

Iqra Aziz (Jiya) and Farhan Saeed (Arsal) are confirmed to reprise their leading roles.

As per the recent reports, season 3 is now expected to release in Ramadan 2027.

To note, Suno Chanda was originally aired in 2018, the show is credited with starting the modern trend of 30-episode Ramadan special romantic comedies (rom-coms) in Pakistan.

